Central AL Forecast: Few storm chances today, heating up this weekend

It’s a mixed bag of weather for us today as heat and humidity builds, with just a few showers and storms this afternoon. The mid levels of the atmosphere are drying out, but it’s very humid at the surface. This will lead to spotty showers and storms. Otherwise, it’ll be hot and humid with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the triple digits, especially in west Alabama where a Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 PM until 7 PM this evening. Tonight will be warm and muggy again with lows in the low 70s for tomorrow morning.

This weekend we see some changes with warmer temperatures and lower rain chances for Saturday. Some drier air will move into the mid levels of the atmosphere, suppressing the rain and driving temperatures up. Highs will reach the mid 90s in the hottest spots with most places reaching the low 90s. Sunday, a weak cold front approaches, but enough instability will exist to spark some showers and storms. Temperatures won’t be as hot, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Next week, it gets hot, with showers and storms few and far between and steamy conditions. Highs will rise to the mid 90s in a lot of spots with the hottest places flirting with the upper 90s through the middle of the week.