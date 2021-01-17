Central AL Forecast: Stays cold & sunny tomorrow; Rainy later this week

Three cheers for sunshine! We had plenty of it earlier today in Central Alabama, and that helped it feel a little less like the dead of winter out there. The temperatures, though, are still very much in accordance with winter…





Tonight, we drop down to the 30s quickly after sunset, & we’ll see a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the night. Most spots waking up tomorrow morning with freezing temperatures–upper 20s towards Cullman & Gadsden, lower 30s for the B’ham metro & points South.





To kick off the work week, tomorrow afternoon should be a carbon copy of today’s weather with lots of sunshine & near-average temperatures. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s with a light West breeze. No chance of rain.

We’ll be looking at increasing clouds Tuesday along with slightly warmer temperatures–highs near 60° here in Birmingham. We may see some light drizzle late Tuesday night & early Wednesday morning, but no rainfall more than 0.5″ at best. This will be the beginning of a steadily wet weather pattern to close out the week…





As prevailing winds shift to the Southwest later this week, we’ll stick with elevated chances of rain for both Thursday & Friday. While we’re still early on in the forecast, this should not be anything turn into anything severe, but we’re definitely expecting the rain to stick around & not be just a brief shower. So, keep the umbrella handy!

Fortunately, that rain will be exiting Alabama by Saturday just in time for the weekend, and the sun will be back out Saturday afternoon with highs in the 50s. No big rain chances expected Sunday, but more clouds & warmer temps in the 60s.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area.