Central AL Forecast: Spring Warmup Begins Tomorrow; 80s Expected Friday/Saturday

4:30 P.M. Update — Smoke from both prescribed burns & a suspected business fire in Centreville has turned very dense in various parts of the area…especially in Tuscaloosa. Please limit outdoor activities if possible this early evening, as prolonged inhalation could be hazardous to respiratory health.

Not quite as sunny earlier today in Central AL…a batch of mid & upper level clouds hung overhead across most of the region, while temperatures are holding above average for this time of year. Many of us climbed into the low 70s again this afternoon. Overnight tonight, those clouds should mostly clear out & we’ll see another quiet, chilly evening…





Temperatures will thankfully be not quite as cold tomorrow morning. Tonight, we’re looking at overnight lows in the low to mid 40s…a bit better than the 30s we had to start off the week. Mostly clear sky, light South breeze at 5 mph with NO chance of rain.





For tomorrow, the well-anticipated spring warmup will start to really take hold. A stiff South breeze at 10 to 15 mph will help raise temperatures for everyone. Expect to see low 70s by lunchtime, followed by mid 70s later in the afternoon. A mix of clouds & sunshine with NO chance of rain.





No big changes expected heading into Thursday…still getting a South wind that will continue the warm up even further. Morning lows in the 50s, followed by mostly upper 70s Thursday afternoon. A mix of clouds & sunshine with NO chance of rain.

The warm train keeps chugging along for the weekend…by Friday, a few spots from Birmingham to the South will likely hit 80° in the afternoon. By Saturday, MOST spots even further North of town will also hit the 80s.

Rain chances will continue to mostly hold off for the weekend as well…can’t totally rule out a stray shower here & there, but nothing widespread is expected. So, rest assured, it’ll feel like a fantastic spring weekend all across the area! Go outside & enjoy it.

Rain & thunderstorms are expected to return late Sunday night & into Monday…a bit early to say how strong these storms could be. However, with March being a historically active month for severe weather, we’re keeping an eye on how models trend over the coming days. Stay tuned. Also, friendly reminder that Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 A.M. Sunday morning. Please remember to turn your clocks ahead by 1 hour.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!