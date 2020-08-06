Central AL Forecast: Spotty Showers Today; Hot & Dry Weekend Ahead

TODAY: Expecting another hot & humid afternoon in Central Alabama–very typical for early August with high temperatures in the low 90s, heat index in the mid 90s. Not much in the way of afternoon showers expected, but we will see a few isolated showers pop up here & there after lunchtime. Chance of rain 30%.

TONIGHT: Once the sun sets this evening the rain will fade away and we’ll be left with a partly cloudy sky over much of the region. Just a typical, quiet summer evening with warm temperatures overnight. Lows expected in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and seeing the heat crank up by a few degrees in the afternoon. Highs expected in the mid 90s, heat index approaching 100° during the hottest part of the day. Rain chances are negligible at just 10%.

WEEKEND: Tomorrow’s pattern continues into the weekend–more hot afternoons with limited chances of rain at just 20% Saturday & Sunday. Stay cool, stay hydrated! Limit your time outside as much as possible.

NEXT WEEK: Better coverage of afternoon storms expected as deeper tropical moisture moves into the region. Rain chances increasing to 40% Monday & Tuesday. Expecting temperatures to stay consistently hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.