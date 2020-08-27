Central AL Forecast: Sporadic rain today as the remnants of Laura move north

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Taking a break from rain as we watch Laura in the Gulf

Laura has made landfall and is causing some big problems for the Louisiana and Texas coasts, including storm surge flooding, devastating wind and heavy rain. The storm will continue to move to the north, bringing a risk of flooding rain and severe storms to northern Louisiana and Arkansas later today. Our day will be relatively quiet, with just a few stray showers and storms to deal with and hot and humid weather. Highs will reach the low 90s with feels-like numbers in the upper 90s.

Friday and Saturday, we could see impacts from the remnants of Laura here in Central Alabama. Showers and storms could be a little bit more widespread and a few storms could be strong or severe, with the outside chance of a tornado in NW Alabama. The timing and exact impacts will depend on the size and speed of Laura once it weakens, so we’ll have to closely watch the forecast trends.

By the end of the weekend and start of next week, the air mass in Central Alabama remains very humid and unstable, meaning another streak of rainy days is on the way. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s each afternoon through Tuesday.