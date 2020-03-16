Central AL Forecast: Sporadic rain chances, warmer temps this week

Another week of unsettled weather is ahead with at least some chances of rain each day. Today, we’ll see some showers during the daytime hours, with better rain chances later tonight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will generally range from the mid to upper 60s, but a few spots may hit the 70-degree mark with just enough sunshine. The rain chances ramp up late tonight and early Tuesday with scattered showers through the afternoon. Temperatures should be a bit milder with highs in the low and mid-70s.



Rain chances will be a little lower through the middle of the week as temperatures go up. Expect just 20-30% chances for showers Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures getting to the upper 70s and near 80. Don’t expect much sunshine as clouds stick around through both afternoons.



A cold front approaches on late Thursday and early Friday and rain chances will ramp up. Friday will see showers and thunderstorms as the front passes with some heavy rainfall in the mix. We’ll watch for some stronger storms, but right now severe weather doesn’t look likely. Just a few showers are possible as we start the weekend.

