1  of  36
Closings
Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center JASPER CITY SCHOOLS Marion County Schools Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS Tarrant City Schools Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

Central AL Forecast: Sporadic rain chances, warmer temps this week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another week of unsettled weather is ahead with at least some chances of rain each day. Today, we’ll see some showers during the daytime hours, with better rain chances later tonight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will generally range from the mid to upper 60s, but a few spots may hit the 70-degree mark with just enough sunshine. The rain chances ramp up late tonight and early Tuesday with scattered showers through the afternoon. Temperatures should be a bit milder with highs in the low and mid-70s.

Rain chances will be a little lower through the middle of the week as temperatures go up. Expect just 20-30% chances for showers Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures getting to the upper 70s and near 80. Don’t expect much sunshine as clouds stick around through both afternoons. 

A cold front approaches on late Thursday and early Friday and rain chances will ramp up. Friday will see showers and thunderstorms as the front passes with some heavy rainfall in the mix. We’ll watch for some stronger storms, but right now severe weather doesn’t look likely. Just a few showers are possible as we start the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story