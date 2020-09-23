Central AL Forecast: Strong Storms Tomorrow as TS Beta Remnants Pass Through

Good Wednesday evening, everyone! While we got to enjoy plenty of sunshine & cooler temps at this week’s start, we’ve regrettably were socked in with clouds all day long today. We’ve also seen light rain begin to creep across the state line from Mississippi, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta begin to lift Northeast into the region.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for North Alabama until 7 PM Thursday (includes Cullman County), where 3 to 6” of rain is possible through tomorrow evening.

Overnight tonight, as more of that leftover tropical moisture from Beta pushes Northward, scattered showers will gradually increase in coverage over the region. Light rain expected before midnight, picking up to moderate, steady rain by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures remain mild as humidity increases through the overnight hours. Morning lows expected in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60% areawide. Winds East at 5 to 10 mph.

For tomorrow, we’ll need to be Weather Aware. Scattered showers will evolve into scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon. There is a Marginal Risk (1/5) of severe storms along I-65 South of Birmingham, going East to the state line with Georgia.

The main timeframe for possibly strong storms will be from 3 PM to 7 PM. Our main hazard for the vast majority of the region will be strong gusty winds. However, we can’t completely rule out the risk of a brief tornado forming in the afternoon across our far Southern counties–near places like Clanton, Rockford, & Alexander City. For up to the minute Watches & Warnings in your area, be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App.

As the storms clear the area after sunset tomorrow, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies & breezy conditions overnight into Friday. Those clouds should hang overhead most of the day Friday with a few more stray sprinkles possible. Lows Friday morning in the mid 60s, afternoon highs Friday in the upper 70s. 30% chance of showers.

For the weekend, expect to see a few clouds overhead, but more sunshine than not expected. We’ll also see noticeably warmer temperatures compared to earlier this week–that means afternoon temperatures in the 80s. That’s closer to average for this time of year in Alabama. NO chance of rain for Saturday, with just a 20% chance for Sunday.

That’s all for now! Again, remember to be Weather Aware tomorrow, especially if you live South down I-65 or Southeast down Highway 280. That’s where our highest risk for strong storms will be. Also, North of us, we’ll likely see some flooding closer to the Tennessee Valley. Give your folks up there a heads up! Stay up to date on Twitter as well by giving me a follow, @GriffinHardyWX. Have a great evening!