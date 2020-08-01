Central AL Forecast: Some Rain Tonight & Tomorrow; Mainly Dry Next Week

Hope you’re having a great weekend out there! Yesterday’s storms produced some significant heavy rain & wind, but we’ve enjoyed a much quieter afternoon in Alabama today. We’ve also been lucky enough to be graced with a weak cold front today in Central Alabama…hooray for less humidity!

Unfortunately, since we’re in the hottest part of summer, this front won’t do much to lower temperatures. What it will do is lower the dew point just enough to make it feel a bit more tolerable outside for most of us, starting tomorrow. Instead of oppressive dew points in the low 70s right now, tomorrow & next week will feature dew points in the low to mid 60s for much of the region. While that’s still sticky, it’s not bad for early August.

As of 4 PM CDT…Tropical Storm Isaias has been downgraded from a hurricane due to a considerable weakening trend in the past 24 hours. The storm has become much less organized due to a combination of dry air & wind shear. Regardless, the storm is still expected to graze the East coast of Florida as a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane, tracking parallel to the shore. This is very similar to what Hurricane Matthew & Hurricane Dorian did in both 2016 & 2019 respectively. NO impacts expected from this storm for Central Alabama.

For tonight…a few light showers possible after sunset as the cold front begins moving in. Keeping the rain chance at 30%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies & overnight lows near 70°.

For Sunday…a few more showers & storms likely as the front gradually drags South & East through the region. The highest chances of rain will be for those of us Southeast of Birmingham–near places like Calera, Clanton, Alex City, & Lineville. The rest of us to the North of Birmingham should see mainly sunshine & a taste of that lower humidity tomorrow. High temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s.

For Monday…a small, 20% chance of isolated showers. Otherwise, partly to mostly sunny with mild temperatures by August standards. Highs expected in the low 90s & a MUGGY day on the comfort index.

For the rest of next week…rain chances each day are much lower compared to this past week. A combination of Hurricane Isaias to our Southeast and a dip in the jet stream over the Deep South will allow the dry air to continue funneling in from a North wind. This means mainly sunshine for our weekdays through Friday. Expecting afternoon highs close to 90°, morning temperatures in the mid 60s.