Central AL Forecast: Soggy Weather Is Here and Sticks Around Through Friday

We will have some very wet weather today through Friday. A few upper-level waves/disturbances will move west to east across Alabama today along a weak warm/stationary front that is inching north from the coast. This will set off numerous showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. The rain will continue tonight with lows in the 40s. Expect even more rain and a few thunderstorms on Friday as a cold front slowly moves through the Birmingham area. I am not expecting any severe weather with this system. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s early and falling into the 40s during the day. Rain totals between Thursday and Friday could be around 1 to 2 inches.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front moves south of Alabama on Saturday and we will dry out. Expect the sunshine to return, but we will not cool down as high temperatures climb into the mid 50s. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers returning ahead of another cold front later in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Next Week Outlook: This next front is expected to bring us more rain, some heavy, and some storms on Monday into Tuesday. There is a chance a few of the storms could become strong to possibly severe. Right now, we do not have all the ingredients for severe weather, but we have some. It will depend on how unstable the atmosphere can get before the front moves through. We have a few days to watch the models to see how this will evolve. Stay tuned for updates.

Be sure to follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum) and Twitter (@Dave_Nussbaum) for more Birmingham weather updates anytime! -Dave