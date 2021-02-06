Central AL Forecast: Soggy Saturday; Dry & Cool Super Bowl Sunday

As another plume of moisture higher up in the atmosphere pushes North into Central Alabama, scattered light showers are expected to increase this morning and last all afternoon. This will be just a cold rain–not expecting temperatures to be cold enough for any wintry precipitation in our area. Farther North, however, near places like Fort Payne & Mentone, there could be a brief change over to sleet late tomorrow night. The vast majority of us farther South will just see rain.

This rain will continue through 10-11 PM tonight, then eventually start fading away after midnight Sunday morning.

Winds turn back to the NW Sunday morning, funneling drier air into the region & allowing the sky to clear out. Staying cool & mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with lows in the 30s, highs in the 50s.

Nice & quiet, but on the cooler side for Super Bowl Sunday! Be sure to watch the Big Game only on CBS 42, kickoff time at 5:30 PM Central Time.

Rain chances will continue to hold off for Monday, but increase heading into Tuesday & Wednesday with a few more light showers possible.

Still watching how forecast models are trending later in the week beyond Wednesday…there’s still a large degree of uncertainty, but the overall pattern is favoring a scattered chance of showers, with temperatures potentially cold enough for some sleet or freezing rain mixed in by Friday. This is still too early to say with clarity, but it’s a trend we’re continuing to monitor heading into next week. Stay tuned.

