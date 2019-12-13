Central AL Forecast: Soggy, gloomy Friday, nicer weekend ahead

We’re already seeing some light rain this morning moving through Central Alabama. If you aren’t seeing the rain to start, you’ve got lots of clouds and milder temperatures. We do expect another round of rain later today, but this will primarily be in east Alabama as an area of low pressure moves south and then east of us. None of the rain we get today will be too heavy and no thunderstorms are expected. Rain will move out later tonight and early Saturday.



This sets up a pretty nice weekend ahead. We may have a few lingering clouds in the morning, but we should clear out by tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 50s with a mostly sunny sky by late afternoon. Mid and upper 30s for lows are expected on Sunday morning with a nice rebound into the low 60s for Sunday afternoon. Overall, a pretty nice weekend ahead!



Monday will be much different as more rain moves in associated with a cold front. This will be different than what we see today, as temperatures increase and more moisture moves in, a thunderstorm threat will exist. We’ll watch it closely and let you know if some stronger storms are possible. Rain moves out by Tuesday, and chilly, dry weather takes over for the middle of the week.

