Central AL Forecast: Soggy Day Tomorrow; Cold Front Arrives Monday Night

Overnight tonight, expecting a mostly quiet evening with a cloudy sky over Central Alabama. A few showers are possible (30% chance) after 10 PM as winds remain out of the South. It’s been a pretty warm afternoon out there thanks to the humidity–that extra humidity still in place over the region will keep temperatures mild after sunset. Staying near 70° before midnight, into the mid 60s by sunrise tomorrow.

For Sunday, clouds will be increasing in thickness, and showers will be isolated throughout the day/ As that South breeze continues, we’ll see temperatures climb a couple of degrees more than today. Afternoon highs on the warmer side in the mid 80s. Not expecting a washout, but a few of us may see some light afternoon showers. Chance of rain areawide at 40%.

For Monday, we have another decent chance for showers to start forming ahead of an approaching cold front. There’s a small chance for thunderstorms late in the day, but as of right now we are NOT expecting anything severe to develop along the front itself. Temperatures stay warm before the front arrives with morning lows in the mid 60s, afternoon highs in the 80s. 40% chance for showers.

Overnight into Tuesday morning, our next cold front arrives. We’ll likely see morning showers Tuesday as it passes through. Temperatures should start dropping quickly as the front sweeps through the region…down to the upper 50s Tuesday morning, followed by just low 70s in the afternoon.

For the rest of next week, fall weather sticks around, so get excited! Plenty of sunshine for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as high pressure takes over. It should get quite chilly in the morning before sunrise–a few of our Northern counties may see lows drop to the upper 40s. Most of us see 50s.



