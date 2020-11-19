Central AL Forecast: Slightly warmer today, much warmer Friday and the weekend

Our cooler-than-average days continue today, but temperatures will start the upswing as well. We’ll see highs a few degrees higher than yesterday as we get to the mid 60s region-wide. We’ll still have all that bright, beautiful sunshine as well. We’ll really feel the milder temps by Friday as highs rise to the mid and upper 60s, with some spots getting near 70.

This weekend will be even warmer with clouds increasing. Temperatures hit the low 70s by Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday, will be a degree or two warmer, with a few more spots hitting the mid 70s. Clouds will also be more widespread as more moisture spreads into the region. This pattern change will play a role in our weather for the beginning of next week.

There will be just enough moisture in the air to squeeze out a few showers, especially in our northern counties, on Monday as a cold front moves through. Just like the last front, most of us will stay dry with lots of clouds to start the week. Temperatures drop a few degrees on Tuesday, but we’re too far out to know if the front will completely clear the area, or just hang out over us. Stay tuned..

In the Tropics: Iota is no more and we’re watching a couple of areas that could develop over the next several days. However, there’s nothing that looks like it will impact out weather in the coming days.