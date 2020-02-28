Central AL Forecast: Slightly warmer, still cool to wrap up the month

The last Friday of February will be cooler than it should be for late in the month, with more sunshine than clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures will only sit in the mid to upper 50s for afternoon highs, which is below average for this time of year; we should see highs in the low 60s for late February. We’ll have a few clouds around for tonight and early Saturday so lows tomorrow morning will be a little milder, mostly in the mid and upper 30s.



This weekend will feature dry weather with some clouds mixed in and some milder temperatures as well. Saturday though will stay cool, with highs only in the mid and upper 50s. Sunday, as we start the month of March, will be warmer with some more clouds around. Highs will rise to the low and mid-60s. Enjoy the dry weekend because next week, we flip the forecast with rain chances coming back.



Starting Monday, our forecast turns more active, with chances of scattered showers to start the workweek, mainly in north Alabama. Better rain chances are ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, thunderstorms look possible as temperatures warm up, and some strong storms could be ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday around the Deep South. It’s too early to nail down specifics, but we’ll keep you posted.

