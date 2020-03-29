Central AL Forecast: Slightly Cooler Next Few Days, More Storms Likely Tuesday

Active weather this morning across Alabama as a cold front sweeps through the region…still a few pockets of rain happening now in East Alabama along the front. Behind it, temperatures are beginning to cool down just a bit as winds turn to the Northwest. As drier air begins streaming in, the rain will subside for all of us and skies will quickly turn clear & sunny later this morning.

We’ll be cooler today, but not THAT much cooler. With the sunshine, we’ll get into the upper 70s across the region. Overnight tonight, clouds will begin increasing once again, and tomorrow morning a few morning showers will be possible. Lows early Monday will slip into the 50s. Our next solid chance of rain arrive Tuesday morning as another low-pressure system sweeps through the area, producing heavy rain & thunderstorms.

Another low-end chance of severe weather is in place early Tuesday for the Southern half of Alabama. We still need to iron out the specifics on this, but as of right now a SLIGHT (2 out of 5) risk is in place for our Southern Counties near places like Jemison, Alexander City, & Rockford.

For the rest of the week, expect cooler temperatures to stick around. Lows drop even further into the 40s Wednesday & Thursday, and even as the sunshine returns, highs will stay in the 60s.