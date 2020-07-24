Central AL Forecast: Slightly better rain chances today, keeping our eye on the Gulf

This week, our weather has been determined by small changes in our weather pattern. Either a wind shift or a small bubble of high pressure leading to lower rain chances. Today, we’ll see some more small changes, with less of an influence from that high pressure area that kept our rain chances down yesterday. So, expect a few more showers and storms this afternoon with temperatures in the low and mid 90s. This weekend looks about the same, but with scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs to sit in the low and mid 90s.

To start next week, little change to the flow in the atmosphere will prompt a similar forecast. Scattered showers and storms with temperatures in the low and mid 90s for highs will persist. There is indication that an upper-level trough and front could dive into the Deep South by midweek. This would bump our rain chances up and drive our temperatures down a bit for Wednesday and Thursday, but it’s too early to nail down specifics. Stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer.



In the Tropics: We’ve got two tropical cyclones of interest this morning; Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico is still forecast to impact the Gulf coast of Texas with lots of rain and wind this weekend. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is set to become a hurricane and move into the Caribbean this weekend. It’s still too early to know if Gonzalo will be a problem for us, but we’ll keep you posted.