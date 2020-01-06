Central AL Forecast: Showers Tonight, Sunny through Thursday, Weekend Storms

RIGHT NOW: Abundant sunshine yet again! Barely any clouds showing up over Alabama on visible satellite imagery this afternoon. The lack of clouds has helped us warm up quite a bit for a January afternoon…sitting pretty at 64° in Birmingham at 1:30 PM.

TONIGHT: Weak cold front bringing light showers. Light rain expected after sunset, mostly between 10 PM and 4 AM. Turning breezy behind the front tomorrow morning…NW wind picking up to 10 to 15 mph. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Rain ending by sunrise. Mostly sunny most of the day. NW winds should stay breezy through the afternoon at 10 to 15 mph. Remaining cool…afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Another quiet sunny day. Near-average temperatures expected for early January. That means it’ll be CHILLY in the morning with lows in the low 30s, afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Weather staying quiet for Thursday. Mostly sunny with mild January temperatures. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s. Enjoy the sunshine!

FRIDAY: Moisture increasing ahead of our next storm system. As winds veer towards the South moving into Friday, cloudy skies and persistent scattered showers should begin to move into Alabama. Warmer temperatures as Gulf of Mexico air advects into the region…lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. Rain chance up to 70%.

SATURDAY: STRONG STORMS likely sometime during the day Saturday. As our next cold front sweeps through Alabama, the abundant Gulf moisture ahead of it combined with strong wind shear should generate strong thunderstorms, producing heavy rain & strong winds.

Because this is still 5 days away, it is still much too early to give any forecast specifics with any reasonable degree of accuracy, i.e. storm timing, storm type, overall intensity, etc. What we know now is that the large-scale weather setup is historically conducive to severe weather in Alabama. So, we’re going ahead and calling Saturday a CBS 42 Weather Aware Day. Keep this in mind as you make your plans for the weekend! Also, continue to stay up to date with us this week as we fine-tune the forecast!