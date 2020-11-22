Central AL Forecast: Showers tonight; Chilly start to the week

Seeing light showers develop across Central Alabama early this evening as a weak cold front passes through the region. This rain will be pretty short-lived as we gradually see dry air start flowing in through the overnight hours tonight. Behind this front, temperatures will start falling fast…

Clouds overhead right now will start clearing out as that dry air comes in. We’ll wake up to mostly sunshine & to low 40s early tomorrow morning…pretty chilly for us, but not out of the ordinary for late-November. Our average low temperature in Birmingham for tomorrow’s date is 42°, which is about where we’ll be at sunrise. We stay breezy throughout the day tomorrow with a North wind at 10 mph. We’ll see a cool and sunny afternoon with highs near 60°–keep a light jacket handy!





Quiet weather persists for both tomorrow and Tuesday as high pressure settles over Alabama. For Wednesday, though, rain chances are back in the forecast. Another low-pressure system is on track to pass through the Ohio River Valley on Wednesday, bringing with it a cold front to Alabama & thus some scattered showers.

Thankfully for us, this system doesn’t appear strong enough to pose any threat for severe weather, & should exit the region by Thursday. Staying cool & dry just in time for Thanksgiving day! For Thursday, expect to see a mostly cloudy sky with morning temps in the 50s, afternoon highs near 70°. Keeping a 20% chance of drizzle in the forecast, but not expecting any widespread showers like Wednesday.

Looking ahead to next weekend, long-range forecast models are hinting at a stronger system passing through on Saturday. This one could be worth watching, with a better chance of thunderstorms developing in our area as it sweeps by. Historically in Alabama, late-November typically sees a peak in severe weather, so it’s something we’ll need to bear in mind as we go about the upcoming week. Obviously it’s too early to dive into specifics, but we’ll keep you posted as it gets closer & forecast confidence increases. Stay tuned!

That's all for now! Have a good night!