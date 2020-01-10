Central AL Forecast: Showers today, WEATHER ALERT Saturday

The forecast today is very important, because what happens today, will have a lot to do with the kind of weather we could see tomorrow. Early forecasts called for rain chances today, however it looks like showers will be fairly scattered. With less rain, the atmosphere remains ripe for storms as a cold front moves in tomorrow. Temperatures will sit in the upper 60s to near 70.



The severe weather threat for tomorrow is coming into better view now. The threat is a serious one, with an enhanced risk (3rd of 5 risk categories) for most of Central Alabama. We’ll watch a squall line approach the area by the late morning hours and will push through the state during the afternoon and early evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including damaging wind and tornadoes. Now is the time to prepare; know where to go if storms threaten your and have several different ways to get weather alerts, including the CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App.



A break in the active weather for Sunday, but by Monday, more showers are possible as the cold front that moves through Saturday lifts north as a warm front. The rain chances will mainly be in our southeastern counties, but showers are possible south of I-20. Small chances of rain on Tuesday will give way to more showers and a few storms on Wednesday.

