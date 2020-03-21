Central AL Forecast: Showers Today, Rain Continues Tomorrow

SUNDAY: Steady, light rain early Sunday morning. A few more passing showers in the afternoon, otherwise, cloudy & cool. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. Rain chance at 90%.

MONDAY: More showers expected. Rain once again starting (heavy) in the morning, tapering off in the afternoon Slightly warmer for Monday as well as the humidity increases. When not raining, staying overcast. Lows Monday morning near 60°, afternoon highs in the low 70s. Rain chance at 80%.

TUESDAY: More showers likely, maybe a few storms. Warming trend continues. A small chance for strong storms producing damaging winds, but our risk organized severe weather is very low. Lows Tuesday morning in the upper 50s, afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Rain chance at 60%.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Sunshine prevails into next weekend. We make the return to considerable warmth starting on Wednesday as highs flirt with the 80° mark, just as they did this past week. Can’t completely rule out a stray shower or two in the afternoon Wed-Fri, but the vast majority of us will stay dry.

80s are great, but keep in mind: this is WELL above normal for late-March. Normally, we don’t see 80s until mid-May. We’re set to stay there for the rest of the week beyond Wednesday, maybe even approaching record highs Thursday.

