Central AL Forecast: Showers likely with cooler temps to start the week

A lot of different weather factors are in play as we start the week. An upper-level trough and surface cold front will combine to keep things unsettled and cooler for today. We’ll also watch Tropical Storm Arthur as it makes a close pass along the Carolina coast. Around here, rain chances look widely scattered with some heavier downpours mixed in and maybe a storm or two. High temperatures will sit on the cool side with afternoon numbers in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will linger with a few stray showers leftover. Lows will drop to mid and upper 50s.

Tuesday will be much cooler again with highs only in the low and mid 70s as a cooler air mass and upper-level low pressure area stick over the region. There may even be a few isolated showers to contend with, but it won’t be as widespread as what we see today. More sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures arrive for Wednesday as highs only reach the mid and upper 70s and a few spots near 80.

Warmer air makes a comeback for the later part of the week. Thursday and Friday highs will reach near and above average, just like the end of last week. Low to mid 80s are likely with a mix of sun and clouds. A few stray showers are possible as the heat builds with more humidity on Friday. Temps continue to climb to start the weekend.