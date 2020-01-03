Central AL Forecast: Showers continue today, clearing out tomorrow

The wet weather pattern that started yesterday continues today, however the rain today looks to be much lighter overall than the downpours we dealt with yesterday. We’ll still see a developing flooding threat with any additional rain we see in places that got the most yesterday. Temperatures won’t move too much, staying in the mid to upper 50s for most of the day. An upper-level disturbance will promote lingering rain over the area through early Saturday.



By late morning Saturday, the rain should come to an end and we should see some gradual clearing. High pressure will move in and push the clouds out. We’ll also have very breezy conditions, winds blowing at 15-20 mph with higher gusts at times. And even though sunshine will return to the forecast, cool temperatures will take over, with highs only in the upper 40s.



Sunday and Monday should be fantastic days with highs in the low to mid 50s and plenty of sunshine. More rain is possible on Tuesday, but not to the extent of what we’re dealing with now. Drier weather returns quickly on Wednesday.

