Central AL Forecast: Showers and Storms Monday, Fall Temps on Tuesday

MONDAY: A cold front will be sweep through the region during the day tomorrow. That means scattered showers, maybe a few storms, as it does so. Everyone in our viewing area should receive at least SOME rain, which is good news for those currently dealing with our ongoing drought. It won’t be TOO much current forecast totals range from 0.25 to 1” area wide, but some rain is better than no rain! Highs will be mild in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: In the wake of the front overnight into Tuesday morning, temperatures will be cooling down considerably compared to what we’re now used to. If you’re up by sunrise, you’ll see temperatures in the 50s Tuesday morning. Finally a real taste a fall! Tuesday afternoon will be gorgeous with comfortable highs in the upper 70s and abundant sunshine.

REST OF THE WEEK: Through Friday, we will stay primarily dry across Central Alabama with no considerable chance of rain. Our high temperatures will warm by a couple of degrees each day, but the warmest we’ll get will be the mid 80s by Friday, luckily we no longer have to deal with record highs.