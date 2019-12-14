WEATHER AWARE: Severe Storms Likely Monday Evening

RIGHT NOW: Plenty of low clouds & fog early this morning in Alabama. Temperatures starting off in the 40s & 50s. Winds have now turned to the South, and should remain Southerly through the rest of the day.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy once again with just a few peeks of sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a bit milder outside compared to yesterday…highs in the low to mid 60s. Light South breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds remain thick overhead as winds increase ahead of a deepening low-pressure system to our Northwest. South winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph. As moisture flows in from the Gulf, temperatures will not cool off much tonight either…lows only in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: STRONG STORMS EXPECTED…tomorrow is a CBS 42 Weather Aware Day due to the likelihood of severe weather late tomorrow afternoon & early tomorrow evening.

TIMING

West Alabama–4 to 7 PM

Central/I-65 corridor–7 to 10 PM

East Alabama–10 PM to 1 AM Tuesday

THREATS

Damaging winds–High

Tornadoes–Moderate

Large hail–Moderate

Flooding–Low

Damaging straight-lined winds (60+ mph) & brief tornadoes will be our main concern with these storms. West Alabama is where these storms will be at their strongest due to the timing, but ALL of us in Central Alabama are under at least some risk for severe weather tomorrow. Be sure that your Weather Radio is charged, know where your closest storm shelter is located, and have a way to receive warnings!