Central AL Forecast: Scattered storms today, drier weather this weekend

One more fairly active weather day before things dry out for the weekend. We’ll see another round of scattered showers and storms in Central Alabama, with a few heavy downpours with most of the action in east Alabama. The rest of the region looks to stay partly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will push through the area tonight and early Saturday, bringing drier weather and comfortable temperatures for the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday look awesome with highs in the low to mid 80s (near or just above average for late May) and lots of sunshine. We’ll also feel the humidity move out of here so that instant sweat factor we’ve felt the last week or so will disappear. Temperatures in the evening and morning will be comfortable as well, with lows each morning falling to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Next week, temperatures slowly warm up and humidity stays on the low side. We’ll see highs back in the mid 80s both Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine. Wednesday will see temperatures in the upper 80s and near 90 with a little more humidity back in the air. Rain chances will be nil for the start of June as well.