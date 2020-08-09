Central AL Forecast: Scattered Storms; Not as Hot Next Week

For the rest of the week, rain chances will remain in the forecast…all week long. Deep tropical moisture is expected to hang around over the Deep South this week, fueling good chances of scattered showers & storms each day. As always during the summertime, these can quickly turn severe & produce brief damaging winds & small hail, along with the heavy rain & lightning. Keep that in mind if you plan on being outside during the day! Rain chances through Saturday are between 60%-70%. Temperatures should remain steadily HOT this week as well with no major swings expected. Highs will stay in the 90s everyday with a heat index approaching 100° in the afternoon. Morning lows in the mid 70s.

Tropical Depression Eleven continues to move west, after forming Tuesday. It has developed into a well-defined low-level circulation with a minimum central pressure of 1007 millibars. Currently, TD Eleven is tracking West at 15 mph, slowing slightly from earlier. Peak sustained winds remain at 35 mph Thunderstorms have started developing on the right-hand side of the wave’s center, indicating its gaining strength as it travels through the Central Atlantic.