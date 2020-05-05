Central AL Forecast: Scattered showers today, much cooler weather starts tomorrow

We’ll track a cold front moving through the Deep South that will bring showers to Central Alabama today, and much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. This front won’t have a ton of moisture in the atmosphere to work with, but a few showers and storms are possible as it moves in. Before the front passes, expect mainly cloudy conditions with highs in the low 80s. Any rain chances should be done by the evening and cooler, drier air takes over. Look for morning temperatures in the low to mid 50s by Wednesday morning.

A prolonged streak of cooler-than-average temperatures are in store for us starting today. We’ll see some lingering clouds and temperatures below average for this afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid and low 70s this afternoon. We’ll see upper 40s and near 50 for morning lows on Thursday with afternoon highs rebounding to the mid and low 70s again.

Friday, another cold front will move in bringing rain chances to end the week. Again, these will be fairly scattered without much chance for strong or severe storms. What it will bring is a shot of cooler air, even cooler than what we’ll have for midweek. Expect temperatures to start in the 40s with highs only in the low 70s for the weekend; a complete shift from our weather this past weekend.