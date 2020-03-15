Central AL Forecast: Scattered showers and warm temperatures this week

RIGHT NOW: A frontal boundary will be lingering across the area for the next several days. This is going to fire up scattered showers through the beginning of the week.

MONDAY: Unsettled weather along with warmer temperatures will continue into next week. Rainfall totals will not be that impressive through the week with totals mostly under an inch through Friday. So, this is not going to be a long lived rain event. We will just be dealing with scattered showers each day. Temperatures on Monday will start on in the low to mid 50s and climb to the upper 60s, low 70s. Best chance of rain on Monday will be in the afternoon. But, only a few showers are likely.

REST OF THE WEEK: Unsettled weather will continue through the week with isolated to scattered showers in the forecast each afternoon. Our temperatures will be warm and well above seasonal averages. We will be in the upper 70s, low 80s by Wednesday through Friday. Along with scattered showers just about every afternoon, it’s possible we have a few thunderstorms mixed in. Hints at a cool down on the way into next weekend.