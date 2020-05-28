Central AL Forecast: Scattered showers and storms next couple of days

We’ll have another active weather day, but the coverage of showers and storms won’t be as widespread as we’ve seen in recent days. Expect more summer-like shower and storm coverage as the pattern we’ve been stuck in starts to break down. Temperatures will be a little warmer this afternoon with more sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Friday will be almost a carbon copy of today with similar temperatures and scattered showers and storms.

By the weekend, our weather takes a drier turn and temperatures stay close to our averages. There’s a low chance we see a few showers around with some leftover moisture still in the air Saturday, but for the most part, we’ll just be partly cloudy and warm. Highs will sit in the low to mid 80s. More of the same as far as our temperatures go for Sunday, but rain chances will evaporate and dry weather returns.

We’ll see dry weather for the first part of the week and slowly rising temperatures. We’ll stay pretty close to our average highs for the first week of June, in the low to mid 80s, with a lot of sunshine in the afternoons.