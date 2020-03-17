Central AL Forecast: Scattered showers and even warmer temps

Warm and cloudy with some scattered showers is what you can expect for a St. Patrick’s Day that will be celebrated a lot differently this year for sure. Most of us will stay dry, but showers will hang around for the morning and the afternoon hours, too. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday as well, jumping up into the mid and upper 70s.



Rain chances stay isolated for Wednesday with even warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Expect upper 70s and close to 80 for top numbers. Thursday will be mostly dry, except for some morning showers, and much warmer. Widespread temperatures in the low 80s are expected with some breaks in the cloud cover. These temperatures are 10-15 degrees above our average for the middle of March.



A cold front approaches on Friday, bringing with it our most substantial rain chances this week. Expect showers and some storms through the afternoon and evening (we’ll let you know if severe storms are a possibility as we get closer), with lingering showers on Saturday morning. We’ll see much cooler temperatures both weekend days, with highs only in the low 60s and morning temperatures in the low 40s.

