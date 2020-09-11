Central AL Forecast: Scattered rain today, likely rain chances this weekend

Our mostly dry weather streak comes to an end today as scattered showers and a few storms enter the forecast later this afternoon. Some of the storms we see could produce some heavy rain and maybe some gusty wind so be aware and watch the sky. Temperatures will sit a degree or two lower overall as more clouds and rain chances keep highs mainly in the upper 80s. Unfortunately, the weekend looks a lot more active with rain and some storms likely for the weekend. While we won’t see rain all day Saturday and Sunday, most places will see at least some wet weather. Temperatures again will sit in the mid to upper 80s depending on when the rain arrives at your house.

As we start next week the rain chances stay elevated, in the 50-60% range, through Tuesday. A tropical disturbance moving in from the east combined with a lot of moisture streaming into the region will provide the catalyst for this soggy stretch. Tropical downpours and a few thunderstorms are possible with temperatures in the mid 80s. There are hints our pattern could change a bit by late next week, but we’ll have to wait and see.

In the Tropics: Paulette and Rene are still wandering around the central Atlantic, posing no threat to us at all. There are a few other tropical waves that we will need to monitor going forward, but none that will be an immediate threat.