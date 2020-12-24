Central AL Forecast: Santa Claus brings North Pole with him for Christmas

It’s Christmas Eve in Alabama and it 100% feels like it too! Temperatures, as expected, have started plummeting behind a strong cold front currently pushing through the mid-Atlantic states. We’re already in the 30s across Central Alabama right now, and with a 10-20 mph wind factored in, we’re feeling like the 20s…

This will be the coldest Christmas we’ve had in the past 7 years. Last time we saw actual temps in the 20s Christmas morning was back in 2013! That’s where we’ll be across the region early tomorrow morning. Our friend St. Nick is–quite literally–bringing some of that North Pole air our way this year!

During the day tomorrow, we’re not expecting much relief from that polar air…temperatures even in the sunshine will struggle to make it out of the 30s tomorrow afternoon. Obviously, this Christmas is best celebrated by the fireplace inside. With a light West breeze, the feels-like temperatures should hover near freezing all day tomorrow as well. Expecting a partly to mostly sunny sky with NO chance of precipitation.

For the upcoming weekend, with the exception of the cold temps, our weather will stay pretty quiet. Expect to see a clear winter sky both Saturday & Sunday with below-average temps–lows again in the 20s, afternoon highs improving slightly to the upper 40s/mid 50s.

Looking ahead to next week, our dry stretch is set to continue for the first half of the week. The next storm system currently looks on our schedule for next Wednesday/Thursday. It’s a bit too early in the forecast to dive into any specifics…for now, just plan on maybe running into some wet weather for the late part of Wednesday & early in the day for New Years Eve.

