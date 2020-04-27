Central AL Forecast: Remembering April 27th; Watching for Storms Wednesday

ON THIS DAY NINE YEARS AGO…62 tornadoes ripped through Alabama in ONE DAY, killing over 250 people and injuring thousands of others. Of those 62 tornadoes, there were a few infamous tornadoes that struck Central Alabama that gained worldwide attention, including the Tuscaloosa EF-4, the Cullman EF-4, and the Hackleburg EF-5…all of which produced unbelievable damage in their respective paths. The meteorological set-up for this event was impeccable, only coming along once every few decades in this part of the world. Instability, helicity, and atmospheric lift were all off the charts leading up to this event.



Part of what made these tornadoes so deadly was an initial wave of severe storms in the pre-dawn hours that knocked out power for millions of people in Alabama, causing major disruptions to early warning systems before the afternoon wave of tornadoes began. Since that day, a substantial amount of effort has been made by the weather enterprise to improve and reinforce the warning process. To this day, April 27th 2011 is known as the “super outbreak”, standing as the benchmark severe weather outbreak throughout US history.

We’ll see lows drop to near 50° tomorrow morning with some scattered clouds. Temps will soar on Tuesday into the mid and upper 70s, but a few spots could hit the 80 degree mark. Clouds increase on Tuesday night with a few showers possible after midnight.

Wednesday will be our one lousy day this week as showers and some thunderstorms enter the picture. An upper-level low and a cold front will dive into the Deep South early Wednesday, bringing rain chances early in the morning. As the cold front sweeps in later in the day, we could have some thunderstorms fire off. A few strong or severe ones can’t be ruled out, but we’ll have to watch the forecast closely the next day or so to see what exactly could unfold, so stay tuned.

The front quickly exits Wednesday night and we should have another stretch of nice weather across the area. Sunshine and comfortable temperatures are expected for the last day of April on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll reach 80 degrees each afternoon Friday and Saturday as we start May.