Central AL Forecast: Record-Breaking Heat Continues

TONIGHT: Remaining anomalously warm and humid overnight with a clear sky. Lows in the low 70s.

TUES-THURS: Record highs remain likely each day through Thursday. The upper-level high responsible for the record heat will not begin to break down until late on Thursday. So, for the time being, hot and dry will be the main pattern. Mid & upper 90s for highs continue. Lows in the low 70s. We can’t completely rule out stray showers popping up in the afternoon (10% chance each day), but any drought-busting rain is very unlikely.

FRIDAY: The heat will relax somewhat on Friday. Highs will continue to be well above-normal in the low 90s, but records will likely stand. Mostly sunshine, no considerable chance of rain. Lows Friday morning a bit cooler in the upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Most of us should stay dry this weekend with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances are only at around 20% for now. Temperatures should remain above average with highs in the upper 80s. On the plus side, it should be cool-ish in the morning with lows in the mid 60s.