WEATHER AWARE: Strong/severe storms possible today, getting warmer through the weekend

It’s looking like a very unsettled day across the region as the remnants of Beta and upper-level moisture and a trough of low pressure combine for likely rain chances. The trends have pointed to more robust rainfall totals in northwest Alabama (3-4”) through tomorrow morning with most of our area seeing 1-2” rainfall. Some minor flooding is possible if we get that axis of heavier rain around here, but those chances are fairly low. We’ll also see the outside chance at a stronger storm or two, so be Weather Aware today. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s this afternoon. By Friday, rain chances return to the scattered category with a few storms in the mix. Temperatures will also trend upward with highs in the low 80s.

This weekend will be a bit of a mixed bag, while most of us will stay dry, rain chances will linger with a few thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will also rise, getting to near or just above average for this time of year, into the low and mid 80s. You’ll also feel more humidity, so quite the change from last weekend’s fall-like weather. By next week we’ll see lower rain chances and another cool down Tuesday.

In the Tropics: The Atlantic is finally quiet with no active tropical storms or hurricanes, and no areas of interest. Let’s enjoy this break in the very busy hurricane season.