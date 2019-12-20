Central AL Forecast: Rainy Weekend, Mild Christmas!

SATURDAY: The first official day of winter! The winter solstice occurs Saturday at 10:19 PM CST, making it the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight hours. In Birmingham, the sun will rise at 6:47 AM, and set relatively quickly after that in the afternoon at 4:43 PM.

We’ll start the day mainly dry with cloudy skies. A weak area of low pressure will start developing along the Gulf coast tomorrow, producing scattered showers in the afternoon & evening across the area. The rain may be heavy at times, but luckily NO thunderstorms are expected. Highs a bit cooler in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Showers continue into Sunday, and the rain will turn a bit heavier Sunday afternoon. Winds will be breezy as well…gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be possible. Temperatures stay cool in the 40s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies prevail into Monday, but thankfully the rain will come to an end. Temperatures a bit more mild…highs in the mid 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunshine FINALLY returns on Christmas Eve! Temperatures continue warming up as well…highs in the mid 60s, lows in the mid 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Not much changes weather-wise for Christmas Day. Expecting more sunshine and pleasant temperatures! Highs in the mid 60s, lows in the mid 40s.