Central AL Forecast: Rainy Weekend, Dry for Christmas

RIGHT NOW: A beautiful yet cold day across the state. Winds are out of the north and clear skies are dominant. Temperatures remained in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, temperatures will not be quite as cold and we will bottom out in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies overnight into Friday. But, cloud cover will increase throughout the day on Friday. Our temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Dry weather persists for the remainder of the work week.

THIS WEEKEND: Widespread showers arrive this weekend as an area of low pressure forms over the Gulf and lifts north. Saturday will start off dry and cloudy and showers will lift from the south to the north throughout the second half of the day. Widespread on and off showers will continue through Saturday evening and Sunday. No severe weather is expected. But, expect it to be windy and rainy. Sunday will be gloomy and cold with afternoon highs in the upper 40s, low 50s. Rainfall totals could climb as high as 2 inches.

NEXT WEEK/CHRISTMAS: Rain clears by early next week. Cloud cover will linger on Monday. But, then our skies turn much more sunny and our temperatures will climb through Christmas. We will be in the mid to upper 60s on Christmas day!