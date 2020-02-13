Central AL Forecast: Rainy weather ending, getting much cooler

Storms from overnight and early this morning are winding down with some leftover rain along I-65 and in east Alabama. The rain should be completely done by 9-10 AM and cold air will rush in behind a cold front. Temperatures will go from the low and mid 60s this morning into the upper 50s and low 40s this afternoon with gusty west winds. There will also be enough heavy rain around that more flooding will be a concern so please be careful if you’re driving. Temperatures will continue to fall tonight as clouds clear out, with some spots below freezing. This could lead to a few icy spots on roads if we still have water on the roads.



Temperatures will stay cool on Friday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Temps will only rise to the mid and upper 40s for the afternoon. Another very cold night is expected with more spots falling below freezing and into the upper 20s by early Saturday morning. But, by Saturday afternoon, temperatures should rise to the upper and mid 50s with more sunshine.



Clouds will increase on Sunday but temperatures will increase with highs in the low 60s. A few showers are possible in the afternoon, but overall rain chances remain low. More of the same is ahead as we start the week with a few more showers and more clouds and mild temperatures. More substantial rainfall is possible on Tuesday.

