Central AL Forecast: Rainy Tuesday with more rain on the way this week

A rainy day for today, as showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible as a cold front approaches the Deep South. One wave of rain will wrap up this morning with another round later this afternoon. If we hear some thunder, no worries as we don’t expect any severe or strong storms. We could have some heavy rain in these storms, so low-lying area that typically see some high water when heavy rains hit could see the same for today. Please be aware. Highs will rise to the upper 60s. Rain should turn light by tonight and early tomorrow.



Wednesday should be mostly dry but cloudy after the rain tomorrow morning moves out. It will also be a little cooler with highs in the upper and mid-50s. The wet weather doesn’t stay away as more showers are possible on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. Most of the rain should stay south of I-20, but a few showers are possible north of that line as well. Rain moves out Thursday night setting up dry days ahead.



Friday should be cool, but sunny and dry weather takes back over. Highs will sit in the low and mid-50s with tons of sun to end the workweek. The weekend ahead is looking good with moderating temperatures and more sunshine. A few more clouds are possible on Sunday, but highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s this weekend.

