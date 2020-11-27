Central AL Forecast: Rainy tonight; More rain Sunday; Polar plunge Monday

Cloudy skies have taken over Central Alabama this afternoon, as thundershowers that originated in Mississippi this morning begin crossing the state line into our neck of the woods. Expect to see light to moderate rain for the rest of the evening, lasting until about midnight. The rain may turn briefly heavy at times, & we may hear a rumble of thunder, but luckily NO severe weather is expected with this batch of rain.





Heading into Saturday morning, another small push of dry air will put an end to the rain early in the day. We’re expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies most of the afternoon with temperatures staying cool in the low to mid 60s. Great forecast for the Iron Bowl! No chance of rain in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon. Kickoff is at 2:30 PM right here on CBS 42, be sure to tune in!

A stronger storm system is on schedule to develop over Louisiana Sunday morning & track Northeast into Central Alabama. This will give us a solid washout all-day Sunday. We’re expecting 1 to 2” of rain areawide, with the rain lasting essentially from sunrise to sunset. Again, as is the case tonight, we will not see dew points high enough to worry about any severe weather with this system…just rain. Temps stay cool in the 60s.





Behind this next system, our first real blast of winter air will plunge into the Deep South. We’ll start feeling that cold Arctic air Monday, as afternoon highs will struggle to reach 50°. Cold temperatures will be the main theme next week…our first hard freeze of the season is expected Tuesday. Morning temperatures Tuesday will reach the mid 20s. Please plan accordingly!

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!