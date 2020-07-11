Central AL Forecast: Rainy Sunday; Heat cranks up next week

Coming off a beautiful afternoon in Central Alabama! As the immense heatwave continues in the Southern Plains with heat indices ranging from anywhere to 105 to 115 degrees near places like New Orleans, Shreveport, & Oklahoma City…we’ve fared better here in Alabama. It was a bit more comfortable today with feels like temperatures only cresting in the mid 90s. Still hot, but not abnormally hot for this time of year…official high today in Birmingham was 91°exactly the same as today’s average high temperature.

Unlike most days in July, we saw hardly any clouds today and nearly all sunshine. That's due to a prevailing North wind that began early this morning, funneling drier air into the region and keeping any afternoon showers from developing. For tonight, expect a clear sky with warm temperatures through the overnight hours. Lows in the low to mid 70s by sunrise tomorrow morning.

During the day tomorrow, we’ll likely see scattered showers & a few storms in the morning as they track into the state from the Northwest. Whether or not we see more wet weather in the afternoon will depend on exactly how fast the morning storms die off. The chance is there for more afternoon showers, but regardless, all of us will see another hot & humid day with highs once again in the 90s.

Our rain chances fade away as the week begins with more sunshine returning for Monday. As a strong upper-level ridge moves in from the West, the high temperatures will climb even higher into the mid & upper 90s. We’ll need to be wary of possible Heat Advisories that could be issued this coming week–the heat index could potentially reach the mid-100s if our dew points are high enough.

The heat will be the main weather story for this coming week–be sure to limit your outside time as much as possible & remember to stay hydrated!