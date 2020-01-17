Central AL Forecast: Rainy Saturday, BIG cooldown Sunday lasting into next week

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing once again. Turning overcast after sunset this evening. There may be enough moisture aloft for light sprinkles, but they will be very isolated and not causing any problems. Breezy as well…SE winds at 10 to 15 mph. Staying cool with morning lows in the mid/upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Washout on the way. Scattered showers developing ahead of a cold front. They should be continuing through the morning into the afternoon, tapering off after sunset. Cool during the day, but not much different than our temperatures Friday. Highs near 60°. Windy…S wind at 15 to 20 mph, gusts to 25.

SATURDAY NIGHT: MUCH colder. Behind the cold front, a dry, frigid airmass will push into Alabama, dropping temperatures considerably. This won’t clear out the sky completely, but some breaks in the clouds are likely. We’ll wake up to near-freezing temperatures Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: Staying dry, albeit very cold. Pockets of sunshine between the clouds. Not much help from the cold though…HIGH temperatures Sunday only in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: COLD AIR STICKS AROUND…We’ll get a taste of some of the coldest air so far this season early next week. Forecast low temperatures in the Birmingham metro are in the low/mid 20s Monday through Wednesday. Farther North, places like Cullman, Hamilton & Gadsden may even hit the teens in the morning before sunrise!

On the plus side, we’re looking pretty dry for next week after a very wet start to the new year (already over 6” of rain in Birmingham this month). No big rain chances are in the forecast until next Friday.