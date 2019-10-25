Central AL Forecast: Rainy Friday; continues Saturday

Rain has begun this morning in the light and scattered variety. Heavier rain is expected later this morning and this afternoon. A tropical disturbance, and upper-level low and a developing front will all combine to provide some of the heavier rain that we see later today. Some rainfall amounts could total 1-2 inches with isolated spots getting a little bit more. Thunderstorms are possible, but we don’t expect widespreads storms or any severe weather. Showers will be more sporadic by Friday night.



Rain chances for Saturday are coming a lot clearer. It looks like just some light rain and lots of clouds for most of the morning throughout Central Alabama. As a cold front moves closer later Saturday afternoon, a line of showers and storms moves in. Places in West Alabama should be ready for the rain from noon until 5 PM. Folks near the I-65 corridor should prepare for wet weather from 4 PM to 7 PM. After than, showers and storms move into East Alabama. Heavy rain and a few storms are possible, but severe weather isn’t likely at this time.



Some lingering rain is possible on Sunday, but overall weather conditions should improve. We’ll see warmer temperatures and some peeks of sunshine. Same goes for the start of the week as well.

