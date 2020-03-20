Central AL Forecast: Rainy first day of spring

The dry, warm weather we’ve enjoyed most of this week comes to an end today, the first full day of spring. Rain chances will ramp up this afternoon as a cold front approaches. The first wave of rain will arrive around lunch time in our NW counties and sweep through. We do expect a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather. The next wave passes during the evening with mostly showers. The rain should wrap up by very early on Saturday morning.



The rest of Saturday is looking cloudy and cooler, but rain shouldn’t be a part of the forecast. Highs will only reach the mid 60s for the first part of the weekend, a big departure from our temperatures earlier this week. The cool weather persists on Sunday, but the dry weather does not as rain chances move back in. Showers will be likely for the morning and early afternoon, and we’re expecting mainly showers here without the chances of thunder.



Rain chances go down for the start and middle of next week. We’ll only see 20-30% rain chances for Monday through Wednesday with moderating temperatures. We’ll start with upper 60s on Monday, rising to the mid and upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

