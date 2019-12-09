Central AL Forecast: Rain Tomorrow, Some Flurries to the North Tomorrow Night

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and warm for December with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Light showers should begin to move in from the Northwest after midnight. We’ll have a stiff South breeze at 10-15 mph before the cold front passes early Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Grab your rain jacket! Rain continues for much of the day tomorrow. Winds turn from South to Northwest in the cold front’s wake.

Temperatures steadily drop as the day progresses. We’ll start the day in the upper 50s at sunrise and fall to the low 40s by sunset.

TUESDAY NIGHT: As much colder air continues rushing in, there should be a brief transition to sleet & flurries in our Northern Counties–i.e. Marion, Winston, & Cullman Counties–from roughly 9 PM to 12 AM. Any snow accumulations will be next to nothing…only a dusting at best! The rest of us will NOT likely see any of that wintry mix, as temperatures will be too far above freezing for that to happen.

For those that DO see a wintry mix…travel issues are not likely. Roadways should stay above freezing all the way through Wednesday morning, so it’s not likely that we see any black ice develop.

WEDNESDAY: After high pressure moves in on Wednesday, the mix of rain & flurries ends sunshine returns while temperatures stay MUCH colder. Lows in the mid 30s Wednesday morning, highs only near 50°.

REST OF THE WEEK: We stay cold for the remainder of the week as lows remain in the 30s & 40s for Thursday & Friday. Daytime highs expected in the 50s. Our next best chance of rain comes in on Friday in the form of scattered showers.