Central AL Forecast: Rain through today; cooler air dives south Friday

Today is a transition day from the warm and dry we had yesterday to the cool and dry we’ll have after a cold front moves through today. In the meantime, we’ve got rain to deal with. Look for a few showers this morning, with more substantial rain this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms or strong storms look very unlikely; this looks like a classic post-frontal, light to moderate rain event. Temperatures in our far southern counties may reach the mid 70s before the rain moves in. Everyone else will sit in the mid 60s to near 70 for temperatures.



Cooler and drier air will move in on the back of strong northerly winds on Friday. It should stay windy for most of the day with cold afternoon highs not making it out of the 50s. Temperatures take tumble into the freezing territory Saturday morning with a decent recovery by Saturday afternoon. Highs should hit the mid and upper 50s. This means perfect, cool football weather!



Sunday will be a bit milder, but another big cool down is headed our way Monday, Veterans Day. A cool morning is expected for the parade in Birmingham while afternoon temperatures will only rise to the 50s. Much colder morning lows are around the corner with low 30s and possibly upper 20s in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday to start the day.

