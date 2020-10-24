Central AL Forecast: Rain subsiding, cloudy tomorrow; Tropical Depression 28 forms

Got off to a strong start today in Birmingham as thunderstorms rolled through Central Alabama earlier this morning. A cold front that’s beginning to stall over the region is what’s produced these storms, still generating scattered showers across much of East Alabama this afternoon.

Overnight tonight, as the rain gradually subsides, the sky will remain overcast over Central AL through the overnight hours. The heavy rain has ended, but a few spots may continue to see sprinkles. As the aforementioned cold front stalls, we are NOT expecting any major changes in temperatures across the region. The humid air currently in place will stay in place…that means temperatures holding the 60s tonight. Light NW wind at 3 to 5 mph. Only a 10% chance of more sprinkles.

For tomorrow, expect to see a mostly cloudy sky…essentially all day long. Some of us East of I-65 (Anniston, Gadsden, etc.) may see brief pockets of sunshine, but we’ll be socked in with cloud cover most of the day from Birmingham and points West. Afternoon highs a little warmer where we see sun…mid 70s towards Talladega, Oxford etc., while West AL is expecting upper 60s to low 70s. Another small 10% chance of sprinkles. Light NW wind at 5 mph.

On Monday, more pockets of sunshine will emerge over most of the region. The sunshine mixed with the humidity will result in a noticeably warm afternoon by late-October standards. Afternoon highs expected in the low to mid 80s…that’s 10 to 15° above normal. NO chance of rain expected.





As we move into the rest of the week ahead, our forecast is highly subject to change. Tropical Depression 28 has officially formed in the Northern Caribbean. As of right now, the current forecast track being shown by a majority of forecast models is North through the Gulf of Mexico, and into the Gulf coast as a tropical storm by Wednesday/Thursday.

If it does gain strength, this will likely become Tropical Storm Zeta–the 27th named storm of 2020.

It’s very likely we see impacts from this later this week in Central Alabama. What exactly we may be looking at will almost certainly change from now until then. However, be prepared to pay extra attention to our forecast starting on Monday, as we iron out more specific details as it develops.

For now, we’re looking at strong, tropical showers & storms sweeping through the region Wednesday & Thursday.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!