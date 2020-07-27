Central AL Forecast: Rain & Storms Prevail This Week

Good Monday morning, everyone! We’re off to a warm & humid start out there in Central Alabama–temperatures sitting in the low & mid 70s just after sunrise. Already seeing plenty of rain this morning to our Southwest in MS/LA…that should stay out of our way until the afternoon.

Expecting more scattered showers & thunderstorms to start popping up in the heat of the day–afternoon highs expected near average in the low 90s. Keeping today’s rain chance at 50%. Day-by-day this week, afternoon rain chances are high, ranging from 50 to 70 percent. On the plus side, because of the extra clouds & rain, high temperatures will be a hair BELOW average for this time of year. Most of us will only reach the upper 80s Tuesday-Friday.

In the tropics, as what’s left of Hurricane Hanna continues to decay in Mexico, we’re watching our next tropical wave in the Central Atlantic. Invest 92L continues to track West towards the Caribbean–80% chance of developing into Tropical Storm Isaias. It’s more likely that Isaias becomes an Atlantic storm rather than a Gulf storm, but we’ll definitely be watching it this week. Most long-range forecast models have the storm strengthening as the week progresses.