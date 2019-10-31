Central AL Forecast: Rain/storms early, cold and breezy for Halloween night

Happy Halloween everyone! We’ll spare everyone the bad puns and just get right to the forecast. Showers and storms are ongoing this morning, and should continue until the early afternoon hours. After the rain and storms exit east, big-time cold moves in. Temperatures will drop fast this afternoon and evening, with some spots in the low 50s or upper 40s by early this afternoon as a steady northerly breeze blows. Make sure you’re prepared for the big change as you head out the door tonight for Halloween!



Friday morning will be chilly with the coldest spots northwest of I-59 in the 30s. Everyone southeast of I-59 should sit in the 40s. Afternoon highs won’t get too high at all, with lots of places staying in the 50s for top temperatures. Friday night into Saturday our first chance at frost and freezing temperatures arrives. Most of our northern counties will see low 30s and maybe some frost on the ground. Other spots will hover in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday afternoon we stay in the 50s for highs.



Just a tad bit milder for the end of the weekend and start of next week. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s Sunday morning with highs in the low 60s. Milder morning lows for Monday and Tuesday with moderating temperatures for the afternoon are expected as well.

