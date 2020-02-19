Central AL Forecast: Rain Returns Tonight, Staying Cold!

RIGHT NOW: Thick cloudy skies cover much of Central Alabama. Temperatures have cooled in the wake of a front that passed through late last night, and the clouds have kept us cold in the 40s & 50s all day long.

TONIGHT: Light rain moves in after midnight. A weak mid-level disturbance will produce scattered rain that will continue throughout the day tomorrow. Temperatures staying cold tonight…lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Steady, cold rain. We will NOT be cold enough in the region to see any rain switch to sleet/snow…temperatures will remain in the 40s all day long. The rain should start to subside after sunset tomorrow night. Breezy at times with a North wind at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Very cold! Sunshine finally returns. Morning temperatures will dip below freezing in the upper 20s. We’ll warm up a little bit Friday afternoon, but not by much. Highs in the upper 40s. Light North breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Another cold morning, sunny & mild afternoon. Lows once again in the upper 20s Saturday morning, but not too bad for Saturday afternoon with upper 50s. Layer up, but enjoy the sunshine!

SUNDAY: Slight rain chances Sunday night. Partly cloudy during the day Sunday, showers developing in the evening. Chilly start with lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.