ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS CLEVELAND COUNTY SCHOOLS ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL GADSDEN CITY SCHOOLS GADSDEN CITY SCHOOLS ODENVILLE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Central AL Forecast: Rain Returns Tonight, Staying Cold!

Forecast

RIGHT NOW: Thick cloudy skies cover much of Central Alabama.  Temperatures have cooled in the wake of a front that passed through late last night, and the clouds have kept us cold in the 40s & 50s all day long.

TONIGHT: Light rain moves in after midnight.  A weak mid-level disturbance will produce scattered rain that will continue throughout the day tomorrow.  Temperatures staying cold tonight…lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Steady, cold rain.  We will NOT be cold enough in the region to see any rain switch to sleet/snow…temperatures will remain in the 40s all day long.  The rain should start to subside after sunset tomorrow night.  Breezy at times with a North wind at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Very cold!  Sunshine finally returns.  Morning temperatures will dip below freezing in the upper 20s.  We’ll warm up a little bit Friday afternoon, but not by much.  Highs in the upper 40s.  Light North breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Another cold morning, sunny & mild afternoon.  Lows once again in the upper 20s Saturday morning, but not too bad for Saturday afternoon with upper 50s.  Layer up, but enjoy the sunshine!

SUNDAY: Slight rain chances Sunday night.  Partly cloudy during the day Sunday, showers developing in the evening.  Chilly start with lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

